EE pay monthly customers now get BT Sport channels for free

It's been a while since the BT Group acquired mobile network EE and now we're seeing the fruit of that alliance. All EE pay monthly customers, new and existing, will be able to access BT's sports channels for free for six months.

Access is through the BT Sport mobile app for phone and tablet. All of the channels are available to stream live through the application: BT Sport, BT Sport 2, BT Sport Europe and ESPN on BT Sport.

As long as you have a pay monthly handset, tablet or SIM only plan for iOS, Android or Windows you will be able to sign up for the free access. After six months, you can either cancel the subscription or carry on, paying £5 a month.

BT Sport has been busy signing up rights to show many different events and sports, including a whole stack of football, including 42 Premier League matches for the coming season, all UEFA Champions League matches, all UEFA Europa League matches, the FA Cup, the SPFL and more.

For those interested in other sports, BT has the rights to show Aviva Premiership Rugby, the European Rugby Champions Cup, America's Cup, Moto GP and more.

EE told Pocket-lint that streaming live content through the app will use data from your allowance, but that it is adaptive to your device. At full resolution, that can mean up to 2GB for an entire football match, but it is unlikely to ever need to stream at the highest res, considering it will be shown on a phone or tablet screen.

We were also told that the BT Sport app does not support Airplay or Google Cast, so you can't use it to stream to a separate TV. And there is currently no catch-up content, so you have to watch action live.

However, being able to watch sports on the move for free is a great incentive.

EE customers on pay monthly packages will be able to sign up to and use the BT Sport app for free from 27 July.