EE Power Bars are no more - network won't bring back charger promotion

Remember those free EE Power Bars? Yeah, they're gone for good.

EE announced a free portable charger scheme last April and said it would be available to every network and broadband customer. Called the EE Power incentive, it offered a free portable Power Bar charger to EE customers, which could be swapped for a new full one in-store when depleted.

EE ran a similar promotion at Glastonbury in 2014, and many had assumed both schemes were big successes. But things took a turn for the worse in late 2015 when EE recalled the portable charger it gave away after learning about a medical student who was severely burned while using one.

In return for handing their Power Bars back, customers received a £20 voucher to redeem. But ever since then, many have wondered if EE plans to ever bring back the promotion. Unfortunately, according to an EE spokesperson who recently spoke to Mobile News, the answer is no:

"Our EE Power Bar promotion had a hugely positive response from our customers, however after careful consideration we've decided not to bring it back. We still sell a wide range of chargers and power packs to keep our customer connected. We'll share news shortly about ways to stay connected at Glastonbury and the summer festival season, as well as some exciting new loyalty offers throughout the summer."

The EE Power Bar had a 2,600mAh capacity and built-in LED torch. It lasted 500 charges and took 4-hours to charge back to full. It was free to EE customers who were on a 30-day, 12-, 18- or 24-month mobile or broadband contract or to Pay-As You-Go customers.

With Glastonbury just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see what type of loyalty scheme EE offers up this time around. Hopefully it'll be as cool as the EE Power Bar (but less dangerous, of course).