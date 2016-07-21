EE brings back customer services to UK and Ireland, better service promised at no extra cost

EE has made significant steps in closing its customer service operations overseas and bringing the entire operation back to the UK and Ireland. All of its Pay Monthly customer service calls are now localised.

It also promises that Pay As You Go and Home Broadband customer calls will be in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2016.

That means you will always speak to an on-shore assistant when you call for help.

The company believes that by handling 100 per cent of its customer service calls in the UK and Ireland, customer satisfaction will be greatly improved. Such a move has been high on customer wishlists for a while.

More than 600 new jobs are being created in Merthyr Tydfil, North Tyneside, Plymouth and Ireland by the end of June.

These are "areas that are challenged from an unemployment point of view," we were told by EE CEO Marc Allera.

They will benefit greatly through the company's "apprenticeship schemes for young people".

"Increasingly customers expect better service online, over phone and in store. We have a long way to go and this will go a long way to improve things," said Allera.

"By Christmas, every single one of our EE customers will talk to someone in the UK or Ireland."

He also promised that the costs of hosting service centres in the UK instead of India and other overseas locations will not mean EE customer bills will increase. The cost of running the centres will be offset by various financial benefits, including a reduction in the number of complaints and calls thanks to better service.