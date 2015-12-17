  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Your EE Power Bar could be unsafe, EE will swap it for £20 as part of mass recall

|
EE Your EE Power Bar could be unsafe, EE will swap it for £20 as part of mass recall
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three

- Nationwide recall of the chargers

- Customers will get £20 vouchers in return

- Swap them at EE stores

You know that thing that no matter how good an intention might be, it can sometimes come back to bite you on the derrier? Well, EE is in that position as it is having to recall every one of the free Power Bars it handed to customers as part of a promotion.

After a previous, small scale recall, it has now been determined that issues with the charging devices could affect more units than formerly thought. The network has therefore made the bold step of recalling all of them.

In return for handing their Power Bars back, however, customers will get a £20 voucher to redeem at accessories.ee.co.uk. That's not bad considering the Power Bar was handed out for free originally.

EE is regretful about the circumstances for the recall, but told Pocket-lint that even though the risk of a Power Bar overheating is small, it decided that customer safety was paramount in its decision.

"We’re recalling all EE Power Bars. Customers with a Power Bar should stop using it and return it to one of our stores," said an EE spokesperson.

"We are taking this action because we are aware of a very small number of further incidents where Power Bars have overheated and this could cause a fire safety risk.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but customer safety is a priority and that’s why we’re taking this voluntary and precautionary action."

You can also visit a dedicated page on ee.co.uk to find out more about the recall and the steps you should take.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments