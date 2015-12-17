Your EE Power Bar could be unsafe, EE will swap it for £20 as part of mass recall

You know that thing that no matter how good an intention might be, it can sometimes come back to bite you on the derrier? Well, EE is in that position as it is having to recall every one of the free Power Bars it handed to customers as part of a promotion.

After a previous, small scale recall, it has now been determined that issues with the charging devices could affect more units than formerly thought. The network has therefore made the bold step of recalling all of them.

In return for handing their Power Bars back, however, customers will get a £20 voucher to redeem at accessories.ee.co.uk. That's not bad considering the Power Bar was handed out for free originally.

EE is regretful about the circumstances for the recall, but told Pocket-lint that even though the risk of a Power Bar overheating is small, it decided that customer safety was paramount in its decision.

"We’re recalling all EE Power Bars. Customers with a Power Bar should stop using it and return it to one of our stores," said an EE spokesperson.

"We are taking this action because we are aware of a very small number of further incidents where Power Bars have overheated and this could cause a fire safety risk.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but customer safety is a priority and that’s why we’re taking this voluntary and precautionary action."

You can also visit a dedicated page on ee.co.uk to find out more about the recall and the steps you should take.