EE is taking loads of Power Bars to Glastonbury, offering free swaps

EE has announced that it is supporting Glastonbury for the third time and the headline act will be certainly be the EE Power Bar.

Introduced previously at Glastonbury as an alternative to conventional charging - which the 4G network will also be providing at Worthy Farm - EE is expecting huge demand for the portable smartphone chargers, expecting over 200,000 swaps to take place.

The EE Power Bar has been a hit, not just at festivals, but on the high street too. Although a great solution for mobile charging at the Glastonbury Festival, the EE Power Bar has been embraced in everyday life.

The EE Power Bar is free for EE customers and available from EE stores (or for £20 for non-EE customers).

For this year's Glastonbury festival, however, you'll have the have an official 2015 EE Power Bar, and be registered for a wristband by 7 June 2015. The wristband will entitle the wearer to one swap per day, which should ensure your phone keeps going, even if you don't.

Aside from the EE Power Bar, there will be the EE Recharge tent as a supporting act and, naturally, site-wide 4G coverage so you can Periscope your antics from Pilton to the whole wide world.

If you're a Glastonbury ticket holder, you'll be getting an email on 26 May telling what you need to do to get your hands on that hallowed Power Bar wristband.