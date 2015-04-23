EE own-brand offensive: Harrier and Harrier Mini offer 4G affordability

EE has announced a number of second-gen own-brand devices, capitalising on the success of its 2014 EE Kestrel.

Sticking with the bird themes, the Harrier and Harrier Mini will be swooping into stores on 28 April, offering tantilising alternatives to big-brand smartphones.

The Harrier is the flagship challenger, with a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display, 1.5GHz octo-core chipset and running Android 5.0 Lollipop.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear, a 2500mAh battery and Cat 4 LTE to keep you connected. Importantly, the Harrier will support EE's new Wi-Fi hand-off feature, giving you calls and messages over Wi-Fi when you have no cellular connection.

The EE Harrier will be available for £199.99 pay-as-you-go, or free on 4GEE plans from £21.99 a month.

If you want something cheaper, there's the Harrier Mini. This is a lower spec device, with a 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 pixel display and 1.2GHz quad-core chipset and an 8-megapixel camera.

It also runs Android 5.0 Lollipop, but EE boast that the Harrier Mini is the cheapest way to jump in on EE's Wi-Fi calling feature.

The Harrier Mini will cost £99.99 pay-as-you-go, and will be available on 4GEE contracts from £16.99 a month.

Besides these two new handsets, EE will also be offering the Osprey 2 and Osprey 2 Mini, which are updated 4G hotspots, designed to look funky.

The Osprey 2 boasts a massive 5150mAh battery that EE says you'll get 15 hours of use from. That really is a hot.

You can also connect up to 10 devices, as you can with the Osprey 2 Mini. The latter device can be customised too, with different coloured bumpers, if you want to make your 4G hotspot sexy.

The Osprey 2 will be £69.99 PAYG or free with a £15 a month 3GB contract. The Osprey 2 Mini will be £49.99 PAYG, or £15 a month on contract.