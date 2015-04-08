  1. Home
EE turns on Wi-Fi calling for iPhones early, thanks to latest iOS update

|
If you own an iPhone with an EE plan, you can now Wi-Fi call a friend.

Two days after announcing its Wi-Fi Calling feature, which lets you place voice calls and send text messages via a Wi-Fi network, EE has made the new feature available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5S, and iPhone 5C.

The service, which was suppose to go live on 10 April (alongside the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge), launched early due to the release of iOS 8.3. The update added support for EE's Wi-Fi Calling, among other things.

READ: EE WiFi Calling launches on Samsung Galaxy S6, coming to iPhone 6

Enable Wi-Fi Calling

To begin using EE's Wi-Fi Calling feature from tonight, follow these steps:

  • Go to Settings, then General, and Software Update on your iPhone
  • Choose the Download and Install option
  • Go to Settings, Phone, and Wi-Fi Calls on your iPhone
  • Turn on the Allow Wi-Fi Calls setting

EE said it will see that you’ve allowed Wi-Fi Calls, and then it'll "provision your phone" within a day. Once you’ve received access to use the new feature, you can turn it off or on whenever you want under Phone in Settings.

For more information about how the Wi-Fi calling feature works, visit EE's help forums. Apple also has a support page with tonnes of additional details.

