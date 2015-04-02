Are you an EE customer? You'll want to pick up your free EE Power Bar then

EE is giving a portable smartphone charger to every customer on its UK network. That includes existing and new customers.

The EE Power scheme, which will launch in the "coming weeks", will reward customers with an EE Power Bar when they visit any of its stores nationwide. All they need to do first is request a unique code by texting "POWER" to 365.

The text will cost 35p so it's not completely free, but considering the Power Bar will typically contain enough charge to recharge one smartphone from flat to full, that's a very small price to pay. And it's a one-off fee.

What's more, while customers can recharge their Power Bar themselves, they can also simply swap an empty one for a completely charged version at any EE store at no cost. That way, if you run out of power when out and about, you need only find one of the brand's high street shops.

"Almost everyone’s experienced the frustration associated with running out of battery and it always seems to happen when you need your phone the most. With EE Power, we’re trying to help by giving our customers a Power Bar that can simply be swapped for a fully charged one at any of our stores, at any time, for free," said Pippa Dunn, chief marketing officer at EE.