What will your next phone be able to do?

This year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona saw numerous phones, tablets, and wearables announced, all of which are able to take advantage of a fast and speedy connection.
Having 4G LTE connectivity means you'll be able to enjoy sharing or accessing photos, watching movies, playing connected games, or listening to music wherever you are, even easier than you could before, but what else will your next phone be able to do?
Better cameras
One thing was clear from flurry of phones and tablets launched at MWC 2015, they all come with better cameras. The improved snappers allow you to take higher-res images, 4K video, and capture your life perfectly, all from your smartphone and tablet and with a 4G connection, sharing those pictures is going to be a doddle.
Better screens
Whether it is curved screens that give you the feeling of looking out at an infinity pool, or pin-sharp displays that deliver crystal clear videos and photos on the train home, the MWC 2015 announcements have you covered. In fact, you'll love the new screen tech so much, you'll want to watch more and do more on your next phone without a doubt.
More power to use
All the new phones are getting faster in terms of processing power, as you might expect, but more powerful chips mean your next phone will let you do more, and do it quicker. Whether that's streaming a Full HD video on the go, playing the latest games, or just getting things done such as sharing files, your next phone won't have you sitting around waiting for stuff to happen.
Faster surfing
4G is getting faster and faster with the latest and greatest phones from the show all supporting super fast 4G connectivity. If you think your current phone is capable of going online fast, the next batch of handsets and tablets heading to the shops in the next couple of weeks and months are going to be even faster.
Enhanced security
Mobile World Congress allowed some manufacturers to showcase how we will keep what's on our phones even more secure in the future. Enhancements in fingerprint scanning techniques, the ability to use your iris to unlock your phone and ways of segmenting your business emails and messages on your smartphone away from your personal messages and social media, will all be the norm in the coming months.
Quicker and wire-free charging
The more we use our phones, the quicker the battery is going to run out. Manufacturers at Mobile World Congress showcased a number of initiatives and technologies to make a dead battery a thing of the past. Everything from being able to charge your phone within minutes, to quick wireless charging are now all a reality. Your phone might still run out of battery, but at least you'll be able to get it charged back up and ready to go within minutes.