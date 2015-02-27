EE promises super fast 4G+ that will make your fibre broadband look like dial-up

EE and Qualcomm are about to make surfing the internet on the go even faster regardless of how many people are also using their phone or tablet on the network around you.
The company, which has already started rolling out a new improved 4G+ service in London, has demoed the next generation of 4G+, dubbed Cat 9, to Pocket-lint at Wembley Stadium.
The new speed upgrade will be about three times faster than what is currently available, but it will require users to upgrade their phone to benefit.
"We will have the first commercially available Cat 9 device in the UK on EE," confirmed a spokesman for the company to Pocket-lint at Europe's first live demo of the technology.
The new speeds, and phones that will be able to utilise them, won't be commercially available until early 2016 at the earliest however.
In a live demo for Pocket-lint, EE was achieving download speeds of over 300mb/s. That's a huge speed improvement on even fixed line broadband and about twice that of perfect conditions in London currently.
In practice, it was enough to stream two 4K movies simultaneously and still have spare capacity to do other things.
EE tells Pocket-lint it isn't about delivering blisteringly fast download speeds though, but about allowing lots of people to have decent speeds regardless of how many people are using the network around them.
Unlike previous mobile phone technologies, like 3G for example, which see a slow down of the service the more people use them, EE claims that with the 4G+ service it is building, users won't see any drop off the more people around them are also using it. That's going to be extremely handy for commuters who regularly see poor performance on a packed train over an empty one on the way to and from work.
While we wait for the new speeds to roll out, something that requires both new modems in phones (supplied by Qualcomm) and the infrastructure (supplied by EE), the network operator says those that get 4G+ enabled phones today will still be able to enjoy enhanced download capabilities over non 4G+ ready smartphones.
At the moment 4G+ phones include the Samsung Galaxy Alpha and Note 4. It is expected that the soon-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9 (Sunday) will also feature the new 4G+ capabilities when they go on sale in April.