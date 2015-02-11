EE promises double speed 4G+ at 90 per cent coverage by 2017 with 4G at 99 per cent

EE has announced it latest commitment targets for 4G with a hefty £1.5 billion investment over the next three years.

EE says it will offer 99 per cent 4G coverage in the UK by 2017. But it's also pushing even further ahead with 4G+, which offers double the speed of 4G, expected to reach 90 per cent of the population via the 20 busiest cities by 2017.

But don't worry rural dwellers you're being included too. EE says it plans to enhance both voice and data services to 90 per cent coverage of UK geography. It also plans to maintain its 99.6 per cent reliability. This will be done by using Micro Network technology "to make phone calls and mobile data available in 1,500 communities that are not currently connected by either reliable mobile or high speed broadband," says EE.

EE CEO Olaf Swantee said: "Smart devices are playing an ever-increasing part in our customers’ lives in every part of the UK. With the £1.5bn investment plan, and our unceasing desire to continually improve the breadth and performance of our network, we are at the forefront of the new mobile era that is changing customers lives every day."

BT recently bought EE for £12.5 billion. It clearly made sure to set aside a chunk to keep the company progressing strongly then.

