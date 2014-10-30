EE launches 4G+ service in London, 150Mbps speeds available in the capital

Mobile operator EE has announced that 4G+ has been switched on in London.

Described as the next step in 4G technology, or LTE-Advanced, 4G+ supposedly delivers mobile data speeds of 150Mbps to smartphones. The technology uses EE’s 2.6GHz high capacity spectrum and is now available in many parts of central London.

"On top of this, the additional airwaves being used for 4G+ add new capacity for all EE customers, like adding extra lanes to a motorway, giving an uplift to all customers in the 4G+ enabled locations," added EE, while noting "tens of thousands" of customers should benefit from the service.

But there's a catch: you need a 4G+ compatible device to make use of these blazing-fast 4G+ mobile data speeds. Luckily for Londoners, EE currently offers two 4G+ compatible devices, and they are the Samsung Alpha and the Samsung Note 4.

The areas of London that have immediate access to 4G+ speeds include the following: Shoreditch, Old Street, Southbank, Soho, Westminster and Kensington. By next June, you can expect greater London (like Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester) to have access as well.

Apart from 4G+ news, EE announced that it has continued to roll out 4G. The operator said 19 more towns and cities have been switched on this month. Those areas include towns in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. Warwick was the 300th 4G town and city to go live.

Currently, more than 75 per cent of the UK population now has access to 4G speeds.

