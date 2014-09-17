EE refreshes 4G SIM only plans, now from less than £10 a month

EE has rejigged its prices for its SIM only 4G data plans, offering 4G contracts from as little as £9.99 a month.

That will get you 250 talk time minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data, but for those with bigger internet and download appetites, a 2GB data SIM only deal can be had for just £15.99 a month, and you get unlimited minutes and texts, plus double speed LTE 4G and free calls to 080 numbers almost a year ahead of the full Ofcom ruling coming into effect.

The biggest package on offer gives you 10GB of data usage a month, unlimited calls and texts, plus double speed 4G and free 080 number dialling for £27.99 a month. These are all on 12 month contracts.

If you want to have a 30 day rolling contract, each plan will cost £3 more.

One word of warning though, the data allowances are currently set for promotional purposes, the 2GB, 5GB and 10GB plans will drop again after 31 January for new customers to 1GB, 3GB and 5GB respectively.

"Our new range of SIM only plans will provide customers with even more value, simplicity and choice, allowing them to make the most out of their smartphone experience," said EE's Simon Till.

The EE 4G network now covers 75 per cent of the UK and double speed 4G is currently available in 20 towns and cities.

The full list of new SIM only deals can be found at ee.co.uk.