  EE revises pay as you go options, 4G starting from £1 a week

EE has revised its pay as you go offering, introducing a new headline-grabbing £1 a week option.

You'll get access to EE's 4G network on all the new PAYG packs, which have been designed to let customers get the access to the services they most commonly use.

Split into three different types, there's a data pack, talk and text packs, and finally everything packs, giving users access to the different services, rather than just paying for a set value of credit.

The data pack will give you 100MB of data, 10 mins talk and 10 text messages for £1 and it lasts a week.

That might not sound like a lot to a power user, but to those who typically have a smartphone for Wi-Fi browsing and ad hoc emergency calling, it might just suit you.

The other £1 a week option includes the talk and text pack, giving you 25 mins talk and 50 texts.

Of course many will be interested in the everything pack, where you're looking at £10 a month for 150 mins talk, unlimited text messages and 500MB of data.

Previously, a £10 top up would be divided between talk and text use, with an add-on needed for data, but now it buys you an allowance for all three, rather like pay monthly tariffs.

There's something of a loyalty bonus too. If you top-up with packs each week or month for 3 months, you can choose a little bonus. Those opting for the £1 pack, for example, could get a free 25MB of data, an extra 10 mins and 25 additional texts, just for topping up.

The new PAYG options from EE are live immediately. Be sure to let us know if you save money or find it now costs you more.