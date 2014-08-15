  EE customers complain about 50p queue-jump charge for customer service

EE introduced a customer service queue-jump for those willing to pay a flat fee of 50p. This has been running for a week and now customer dissatisfaction is beginning to appear.

Some customers, especially those who have been with EE for some time, feel that calls should all be treated equally.

The service has been compared to the queue jumping systems available to people at airports or theme parks.

Callers are greeted with an automated message which offers the chance to jump the queue. By choosing not to spend 50p the users are left to wait with everyone else.

EE says it has set high standards for its customer services. The "small charges" for certain services contribute to the investment in these areas of the business.

On BBC Radio 4's You and Yours a customer, Andrew Griffiths, said: "I thought it was a bad idea for a company to offer to provide what really ought to be a standard level of customer service for a fee. It makes you think that perhaps they might not be trying too hard to answer the non-prioritised calls."

Twitter is alight with customer dissatisfaction at the customer service charges.

This news comes after Ofcom announced EE has the best call service on offer from all UK network providers.

