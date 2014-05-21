EE announces trio of own-brand 4G hotspot devices, including in-car: Buzzard, Osprey and Kite

Along with its first own-branded 4G tablet, EE used a London launch event to announce three new 4G hotspots for different markets, including its first ever device for in-car.

The EE Buzzard is made by Huawei and consists of a mobile receiver and Wi-Fi hotspot dongle, a car lighter charger and a housing/packaging tube that fits into a standard car cop holder in order to keep the gear in the one place.

It creates a wireless network for up to 10 devices and works on 4G wherever there is signal, 3G otherwise. With EE promising to focus on coverage for all major M and A roads in the UK in the coming months and year, and the M25 now as covered by 4G as is possible, that should mean that the kids will be kept happy live streaming BBC iPlayer shows in the back when on the way to and from the family holidays.

The Buzzard will be available from 28 May from £10 a month on a 24 month price plan with an up-front cost of £19. It is free on all other 24 month price plans (which start at £15 a month) and is £49.99 on PAYG.

The EE Kite is a portable hotspot designed for those who travel a lot - professionals mainly. It can fit in a pocket and will be available for £29 up-front on a £10 a month price plan. It will cost £69.99 when taken with a PAYG SIM.

Lastly, the EE Osprey is more rugged and fun-looking. It is cheaper than the Kite as it is aimed at a younger market and comes in two colours, green and white and yellow and black.

It costs £19 up-front on a £10 monthly contract and £49.99 on PAYG.

It too will be available from 28 May, with the Kite available in July.

