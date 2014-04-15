EE Festival Power Bar system lets Glastonbury goers swap out packs to keep mobiles charged up

Gone are the days of queuing for a charging station at the Glastonbury festival as EE introduces its Festival Power Bar system.

The Festival Power Bar can be bought by festivalgoers as a mobile charger, then when it runs out a new fully charged one can be grabbed in exchange for the dead one. EE says this should do away with charging station queues and lets people stay with their phones without missing a gig.

EE will be providing its 4G internet coverage across the event and will be creating the official Glastonbury app. This will include performance scheduling tools, an interactive map and social integration.

The traditional EE recharge tent will still be on site for those that want it. But this should have a smaller queue than last year thanks to the Festival Power Bar alternative option.

The EE Festival Power Bar can be bought from now until 9 June from the EE Store for £20.

Those with the charger can swap it out for a fully charged version as many times as they like during Glasto. And after the festival it can be used whenever out and about for any phone that has a USB-based cable.

Spencer McHugh, brand director at EE said: "Last year we saw a huge increase in photo and video uploads on our network at Glastonbury as people shared their magical festival moments from across the site. By providing superfast 4G at the Festival alongside the launch of our new charging solution, the EE Festival Power Bar, we will make sure all those at the UK’s best-loved festival can stay connected and share content more easily and quicker than ever before."