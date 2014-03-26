EE adds £2 optional roaming charge for unlimited minutes and texts in the EU

EE has launched a new lower-priced plan for its 4G services to combat incentives coming from other networks and has introduced a new talktime and texts add-on for those roaming across Europe.

For an extra £2 a day, you can buy unlimited minutes and texts to use when when abroad in a European Union country.

The lowest price plan for EE now starts at £13.99 a month on a 24-month contract, which includes 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data. It has also introduced a 4G Extra plan that starts at £21.99 a month for 1,000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB of data. The Extra plans also offer double-speed data.

Those who take broadband with EE also get a boost to their data allowance. Customers on Extra plans already get their data expanded to 20GB a month when taken with a broadband package, but even those on the £13.99 a month plan can now boost their data to 10GB with EE broadband.

The new entry level 4G price plan comes with either an Alcatel Idol S or the new, own-branded, quad-core EE Kestrel smartphone for free. Alternatively, customers can choose a Samsung Galaxy Ace 3, BlackBerry Q5 or Nokia Lumia 625 for a one-off cost of £19.99.

EE has also introduced new shared 4G plans, which mean you can get a tablet and mobile 4G SIM from £10 a month extra. An extra phone on the account costs from £17 a month, while just a data SIM starts at £5 a month.

Check out ee.co.uk for all the new price plan details.