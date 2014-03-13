  EE users travelling to France or Spain can stay on 4G, roaming

EE has announced it's making the world a little bit smaller by offering 4G roaming in France and Spain.

EE customers who are heading to the continent will be able to enjoy 4G speeds using bundles starting from £3 for 100MB. EE says this is just the start with plans to spread "across all major travel destinations during 2014".

Initially, the 4G extension is for consumers and small business customers. Corporate customers will have to wait a little while as their offerings will "follow soon".

Olaf Swantee, CEO of EE said: "Our customers will be the first to benefit in France and Spain today, with the most popular travel destinations to follow in the coming months."

EE has also been ranked number one network by RootMetrics, the company revealed. A test that included over 840,000 samples taken across the UK put EE top in overall network performance, network reliability, speed, mobile internet performance, call perfromance and text performance.

Its 4G service currently covers 75 per cent of the UK population and is available in 175 cities across the British Isles.