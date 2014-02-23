  Orange announces 4.5-inch Gova smartphone, promising LTE on a budget

European carrier Orange is expanding on its self-branded handset portfolio with two new offerings, as its smartphone sales grew 40 per cent year over year.

The black Orange Gova is aimed at offering customers 4G speed, but still being affordable. It features a 4.5-inch qHD display, quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 5-megapixel rear-camera, and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.

It's not sounding likely for a UK release, as Orange tells us it will be available from April onwards in Poland, Spain, Slovakia, and Luxembourg as well as Moldova, Tunisia, and Mauritius. Exact pricing and specific availability will be announced locally.

Furthermore, the Orange Reyo features a 5-inch IPS display, dual-core 1.3GHz processor, and Android Jelly Bean 4.2. The Orange Reyo is available now in Spain, Slovakia, Romania and Poland, and once again, exact pricing is determined on a local basis.

Along with hardware, Orange has introduced Orange Updates for its smartphone. The new feature informs Orange customers about the latest Orange applications made available. There's also new assistant modes to help users setup their handsets, gestures, and an easy mode for first time smartphone owners.