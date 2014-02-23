  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange announces 4.5-inch Gova smartphone, promising LTE on a budget

|
  Orange announces 4.5-inch Gova smartphone, promising LTE on a budget
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

European carrier Orange is expanding on its self-branded handset portfolio with two new offerings, as its smartphone sales grew 40 per cent year over year.

The black Orange Gova is aimed at offering customers 4G speed, but still being affordable. It features a 4.5-inch qHD display, quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 5-megapixel rear-camera, and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.

It's not sounding likely for a UK release, as Orange tells us it will be available from April onwards in Poland, Spain, Slovakia, and Luxembourg as well as Moldova, Tunisia, and Mauritius. Exact pricing and specific availability will be announced locally.

Furthermore, the Orange Reyo features a 5-inch IPS display, dual-core 1.3GHz processor, and Android Jelly Bean 4.2. The Orange Reyo is available now in Spain, Slovakia, Romania and Poland, and once again, exact pricing is determined on a local basis.

Along with hardware, Orange has introduced Orange Updates for its smartphone. The new feature informs Orange customers about the latest Orange applications made available. There's also new assistant modes to help users setup their handsets, gestures, and an easy mode for first time smartphone owners.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
  5. O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix
  1. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  2. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  3. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  4. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
Comments