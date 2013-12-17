EE offers UK 4G roaming speeds to tourists

EE has signed an agreement with AT&T to allow tourists to use its 4G network when visiting the UK. The deal means that those with 4G phones and contracts in their own countries will continue to get the superfast speeds when roaming in the UK too.

In addition, the deal will also benefit EE's 4G customers in the UK too, who will be able to use LTE speeds when travelling abroad when the service launches in the first half of next year.

Other partnerships will also be announced in due time.

"Technology is not just shaping how people book and research holidays; but what they look for when they are choosing a country to visit. From finding their way to local landmarks, to avoiding the Oxford Street crowds by shopping on their tablet, tourists are increasingly looking for fast and reliable mobile experiences when they travel abroad," said Olaf Swantee, CEO of EE.

"With the biggest and fastest 4G network in the UK, we can provide our partners’ customers with the best mobile experience to stay connected when they visit the UK."

EE's 4G network will cover 160 towns and cities by Christmas.