EE restructures 4G price plans, adds new 4GEE Extra plans for double speed data

EE has announced that it now has over one million customers signed to its 4G service and, from 30 October, will restructure its price plans in the hope of gaining more now that there is competition in the market from other major networks. As well as launch a new 4G pay-as-you-go plan - the first in the UK - its entire handset pay monthly plans have been rejigged.

The new pay monthly price plan structure includes the UK's cheapest 4G price plan. You will be able to get 500MB of data, unlimited texts and 1,000 minutes of talk time on its lowest cost 4GEE plan from £18.99 a month on a 24-month contract. That depends on handset chosen and can rise to £44.99 a month if you opt for a premium device and little or no up-front cost, but it still represents an affordable way to jump on to the 4G bandwagon.

This plan, and other 4GEE tariffs, sit under the 4GEE banner which offers single speed data of up to 30Mbps. EE has also launched several new plans that sit under a new brand, 4GEE Extra. These are 24-month contracted tariffs geared towards customers who consume more data are willing to pay a bit extra for faster speeds and other benefits.

The 4GEE Extra plans start at £26.99 a month and include double speed data where available, up to 60Mbps. This price point offers 4GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes and EE has thrown in inclusive roaming for calls and texts in the EU, US and Australia. Any calls you make in those countries will come out of your existing allowance. And Extra plans also come with a fast track customer support service.

Read: EE to test 300Mbps 4G speeds before end of 2013

EE also claims that the higher priced 4GEE plans offer the largest data allowance in the country. For £74.9 month you can get 50GB of data per month, plus all the other benefits.

All EE plans come with EE Film (offering 2 for 1 cinema tickets), Clone Phone Lite and the ability to share a plan with up to four others via Shared 4GEE. Plus, customers on plans that cost £23.99 per month and above receive an inclusive add-on, with the choice being between a Deezer Music subscription, EE games or EE Mobile TV.

As well as the handset plans, EE has launched two new supersized 4GEE mobile broadband plans for tablet "super users". For £36 per month, customers get 20GB data per month. For £50 a month, they get 50GB of data.

All new 4GEE customers on pay monthly or pay as you go mobile broadband plans of 4GB data or more will receive EE's fastest network speeds as part of their plan.

EE's new structure also includes converged 4G and home broadband bundles where pay monthly handset customers will have their data allowance increased to 10GB if they also sign up to EE's unlimited broadband service. On plans priced £47 or more, that increase is doubled to 20GB a month. And in November, EE will be introducing 4G-powered broadband products and plans for areas of the country not serviced by fixed broadband technology.

All of the new changes are particularly relevant to new customers, but Pocket-lint was told that existing customers can choose to migrate or upgrade their current price plans to the new ones. In addition, we were informed that all customers currently on 4GEE who are in areas capable of double speed data (up to 60Mbps) already have it and will continue to have access to double speed data where possible.