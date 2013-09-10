  EE Swap will let you upgrade your mobile mid-contract

If you're an EE pay monthly customer you now have the option to upgrade your phone mid-contract, for a fee. Much like the Phones4U Just Upgrade My Phone contract, now 4GEE, Orange and T-Mobile users have the chance to do the same, if they're eligible.

So what's the catch? From 17 September anyone on 4GEE, Orange or T-Mobile can return their undamaged device and sign-up to a new 24-month contract and pay a one-off fee for the latest smartphone. With the Apple iPhone 5S announcement tonight expected to reveal a 4G mobile it's easy to see why this might appeal to many.

So, how much? The cheapest option is £36 a month for 1.5GB data with unlimited calls and texts and a £250 fee. The other end is a £51 a month contract with 20GB data, unlimited calls and texts and a £50 fee. Other options sit between the two.

EE offers 4G to businesses and consumers in a total of 105 towns and cities across the UK, covering 60 per cent of the population - with double-speed 4GEE offering average download speeds of between 24 and 30Mbps now available in 20 towns and cities across the UK.