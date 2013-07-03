EE doubling 4G speeds, offering Shared 4GEE Plans, introducing mobile payments

EE is doubling the speed of its 4G offering in the UK, with the rollout of enhanced services starting tomorrow.

In announcing the faster service, Olaf Swantee, EE chief exec, said it would rival fibre broadband speeds, with new and existing customers being able to take advantage of the service, and would bring EE "in line with the fastest networks in Korea".

The theoretical maximum speeds would be 150mbps, although 24-40mbps is more likely to be achieved.

The cities covered by the new, faster 4G offering are Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Sheffield.

There will also be a reshuffling of tariffs, with larger data allowances to cater for all that extra-fast data you'll be using, and a special summer offer to give you more data for your money if you sign-up now.

You'll also be able to share your EE plan with friends or family, meaning that you can have up to five devices with one bill from EE. From 17 July, you'll be able to group devices together, be that your smartphone, iPad and dongle, or that of your partner or children, or for a small business.

Under the new scheme, called Shared 4GEE Plans, the lead account holder will get to define the data plan and all will be alerted if any of the other "sharers" try to add more data, as well as when you near your data limit. There will be different prices for adding smartphones or tablets.

EE today also announced a mobile payment service. Called Cash On Tap, the new mobile payment service in association with MasterCard will provide quick, secure and convenient payment for sums up to £20, with a free introductory £5 cash incentive to get you started. There will be 230,000 supporting locations at launch, also on 17 July.

EE is also making improvements to its home broadband offering with the EE Bright Box 2. This new router will offer dual-band Wi-Fi, and be the first ISP-supplied box to offer 802.11ac, so you'll be able to take advantage of faster Wi-Fi at home.