  EE brings 4G to 11 new locations, including Aldershot, Basingstoke and Warrington

EE has pushed its high-speed 4G mobile phone network to 11 new towns. EE will flip the 4G switch on Aldershot, Basildon, Basingstoke, Bracknell, Hitchin, Horsham, Leatherhead, Letchworth, Stevenage, Warrington and Weston-super-Mare from today.

EE says it now covers around 55 per cent of the UK population. To date EE has had most major cities covered with 4G, including London, Manchester and Glasgow - it's the smaller villages and towns in between that have been missing out. This addition of 11 new coverage locations fills in plenty of gaps. Still no Plymouth coverage however.

“Today’s launch sees us continue to extend the reach of superfast 4G mobile to more consumers and businesses across the UK, from Warrington to Weston-super-Mare," EE said. "With double-speed 4G launching this summer, as well as Shared 4GEE plans and Pay-As-You-Go 4G Mobile Broadband, we continue to innovate and enable the best possible digital experience for our customers.”

The rest of the UK's mobile phone networks, including Three and Vodafone, will be switching on most of their 4G coverage by late summer this year, bringing an alternative to EE and the possibility of 4G coverage in other new locations.

For those interested in knowing where EE's 4G coverage lies, you can see it via a map on its website.