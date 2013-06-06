Glastonbury Festival 2013 app for iPhone and Android released by EE, streams BBC coverage and more

EE has launched an official Glastonbury Festival 2013 application for Android and iPhone which offers news, schedule, a map of the grounds, links to social media accounts and more. In addition, seven live streams from the BBC can be accessed from within the app throughout the event.

The Glastonbury Festival starts on Wednesday 26 June and runs until Sunday 30 June. Acts including The Rolling Stones, Arctic Monkeys, Public Enemy and Mumford & Sons will be performing across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. EE is a major sponsor this year, providing the first 4G mobile data network at a festival.

The BBC has previously announced that Glastonbury 2013 will be the most digitally covered festival in its broadcast history, with numerous live streams and multiple ways to consume content before and during the event. It is also streaming the live video feeds through its BBC iPlayer Radio application, but you can access the same via the official EE app too.

Many festival-goers could find the interactive map feature useful, as it oggrtd extended site coverage, location finding, customisable pins to drop on to areas of interest, and now and next information on the map itself.

The schedule tools also feature social media sharing, so you can let friends know timings or where you will be next. Biographies of selected artists will also be available through the schedule.

"We put a lot into making this festival as good as it can possibly be," said Emily Eavis, organiser of this year's Glastonbury Festival. "I hope the app helps people navigate the site and introduces them to acts they've never seen before."