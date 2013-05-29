  EE enhances 4G standing with new 30-day SIM-only plans, no long-term contract

The scenario where EE is the only supplier of 4G mobile phone data services in the UK are almost up, with the other networks all preparing their 4G offerings to launch this summer and beyond. However, the first network to bring 4G to market is not about to roll over. It has effectively gnashed its teeth and pulled up its sleeves for a bareknuckle fight.

Its latest shot across the bows of rivals comes in the form of a new set of non-contract 4G plans, for those who don't want to tie themselves down for long periods. The 30-day SIM-only plans start at £23 a month for 500MB of 4G data and unlimited calls and texts, and will roll over month by month until you want to cancel, rather than lock you to a set period.

Other tariffs in the range come in at £28 a month for 1GB, £33 for 3GB, £38 for 5GB, £43 for 8GB, and £63 for 20GB of data a month. Each also comes with unlimited texts and talk minutes.

As well as the included data, talktime and texts, the EE plans offer EE Film, a service that encompasses 2 for 1 cinema tickets, trailers, listings and more. Plus, there's a £5 a month discount if you take EE broadband services too.

"It's our ambition to provide consumers with the most comprehensive range of 4GEE plans possible. With these new 30-day options, we're pleased to be providing an even more flexible way to access 4G," said Simeon Bird, director of propositions at EE.

You can find out more at ee.co.uk.