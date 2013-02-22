  Orange debuts its first 4G 'Lumo' handset with 4.5-inch display, due later this year

Orange has announced that it is expanding its wireless device offering in select markets with three new smartphones, one of which boasts 4G. Complete with plenty of carrier branding, the San Remo, Nivo and Lumo handsets due before mid-year, Orange says.

The Orange Lumo is Orange's first 4G smartphone, featuring a 4.5-inch display, 8-megapixel camera and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

The Orange San Remo is set to take on Samsung's Galaxy Note II, with a 4.7-inch display, 8.2mm thick design, 8-megapixel camera, and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

The Orange Nico is targeted towards the youth market, according to the company. It will pack a 4-inch display, 5-megapixel camera, and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean. Neither the San Remo nor Nico will feature 4G connectivity.

Orange plans to show off more about these handsets at its Mobile World Congress 2013 booth. In the meantime, the company information is scant on pricing and availability, but does say we'll see Romania, Slovakia and Spain carrying the devices - although not all will carry all three smartphones. It hasn't detailed a UK release yet.

Additionally, Orange has given insight into how its own smartphone range is performing.

According to the company, its Orange-branded handset sales reached growth of 62 per cent and market share growth of 77 per cent in 2012. The Orange Monte Carlo was the top-selling handset in Spain throughout 2012, followed by the Dallas and Sydney in other countries.

Orange has partnerships with Alcatel/TCL, Gigabyte, Huawei and ZTE to manufacture the Orange-branded handsets. The new Lumo and Nivo are manufactured by Gigabyte and the San Remo comes from Alcatel/TCL.

“All of our customers around the world, from Bordeaux to Bucharest, are hungry for sophisticated yet affordable mobile phones that allow them to reap the benefits of the mobile internet,” said Yves Maitre, senior vice-president of mobile multimedia and devices, Orange.

Pocket-lint will be live at Mobile World Congress 2013 from the trade-show floor to bring you the latest.

Image via Engadget