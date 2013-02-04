  EE to stream 360-degree BAFTAs live show with you in control

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place this coming Sunday, 10 February, with the mobile network and main sponsor streaming a pre-show live broadcast in which you will be able to control exactly what you see.

Dubbed the EE BAFTAs 360-degree Red Carpet Show, the two-hour segment from 5pm to 7pm will be presented by Laura Whitmore and feature interviews with the biggest names in the movie business. Where it will differ from normal red carpet interview programming, however, is that the action will be captured on four different 360-degree camera set-ups, from different points along the carpet.

Each will offer a different live stream that can be accessed via iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android devices, through a dedicated app or via EE's Facebook page. No matter which camera you choose to view at any one point, you will also be able to rotate and view the footage through all of 360-degrees - up, down, left, right and even behind you - effectively ensuring you can see everything that's going on.

On Facebook, this will be operable through on screen controls, but the mobile applications use their respective device's gyroscope for direction. If you turn around to look behind you, so will the app's viewpoint.

In a further techy twist, you will also have the chance to ask the celebrities questions. Tweet @thewhitmore using the hashtag #EEBAFTAs and the interviewer could use the best of them.

Using 360-degree cameras with applications has been done before - The Gadget Show World Tour was kicked off last series with a 360-degree teaser - but not previously on this scale in the UK, to Pocket-lint's knowledge.

To follow the action on Facebook, visit facebook.com/ee. The 360-degree camera controls have been built into the EE Film app available for free on iTunes and Google Play. You don't need to be an EE customer to watch the show, but the network says it works spiffingly on its 4G data service, natch.