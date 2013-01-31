  EE 4G now available in nine more UK towns and cities

EE has expanded its 4G network to cover nine more towns and cities, bringing the total number of UK locations covered to 27.

Residents of Amersham, Bolton, Chelmsford, Hemel Hempstead, Southend-on-Sea, Stockport, Sunderland, Sutton Coldfield and Wolverhampton have now got access to the EE 4G data service. The company claims that these, along with the 18 other towns and cities already 4G-ready, represent approximately 45 per cent of the UK population.

"As the first operator to bring 4G to the UK, it is important that we make it accessible to as much of the population as possible, as quickly as possible," said Olaf Swantee, CEO of EE. "To be ahead of schedule and covering approximately 45 per cent of the population within just 90 days of the launch is a great achievement for our network team."

Ofcom is currently auctioning off two spectrum bands set aside for new 4G mobile services. EE is one of the bidders, along with major rivals O2, Vodafone and Three. BT, B2B network services firm MLL Telecom, and the UK arm of Hong Kong network provider PCCW, HKT, make up the rest of the bidders.

Pic: (cc) Mrs Logic