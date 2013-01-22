  1. Home
EE launches 20GB plan, promotional prices, new SIM only deals

|
EE has announced a range of updates to its tariffs, including a 20GB data plan, pitched at the "super user", along with a special discounted rate.

The 20GB plan won't be for everyone, bit if you're a big consumer of data, using more than the current top 8GB plan that EE offers, then this might be for you.

The 20GB plan will be available from £76 bundled with the latest 4G handsets, or from £61 a month SIM only. However, EE has a promotional rate available that will give you a £15 discount on that tariff if you sign-up by 28 February.

Including the discount, you could get 20GB of 4G data for £46 a month on a 12-month SIM-only deal. You'll have to have a 4G-ready handset already remember.

Alternatively, including the discount, you can get a bundled deal (with a 4G handset) from £61 a month on a 24-month contract. Both include unlimited calls and messages.

EE is also making it cheaper to get a 4G tariff. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a new £31 a month price plan will give you 500MB of data on a 24-month plan, with the HTC One SV or Nokia Lumia 820 available for a one-off £29.99. This offer is only available until the end of March 2013.

There's also the option for 24-month contract holders to use their unlimited calls and messages overseas (Europe and Zone A) for an extra £5 a month, potentially saving on expensive roaming fees.

EE will also be introducing an 8GB SIM-only 12-month plan for £41 a month.

