AT&T sets sights on European expansion with potential acquisition of EE

US-carrier AT&T is reportedly ready to set-up a presence in Europe by purchasing a counterpart to help rollout markets in areas like the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, AT&T is currently prospecting potential companies to buy-out and working to find a deal that could go down by the end of the year.

With cash ready, one potential buyout AT&T is considering is the recently formed Everything Everywhere, not only one of the biggest mobile operators in the UK, but the first 4G LTE network too. EE is a combo between Orange UK and T-Mobile UK. 

at t sets sights on european expansion with potential acquisition of ee image 2

By stepping its foot into a new area, AT&T would be working to gain a large new set of customers, but would face new rules from European regulators, something that could cause problems, but not affect its US position. 

AT&T is said to also be considering Royal KPN NV, the largest carrier in the Netherlands.

This isn't the first time AT&T has attempted to add customers through a buyout. In 2011, the company attempted to buy T-Mobile USA for $39 billion, but was denied by the US Department of Justice on the grounds of antitrust. 

One boost AT&T is considered to bring to the area if a deal does go through is a quicker adoption of 4G networks throughout Europe. AT&T recently invested $8 billion in the US to expand its 4G coverage to 300 million people. 

To add new customers, it may do similar across the pond.

Would you support an AT&T-backed carrier?

