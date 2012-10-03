4G EE handsets available from today: iPhone 5 joined by Samsung, HTC and Huawei

EE has officially announced its line-up of 4G phones available from today - Wednesday, 3 October - ready for the LTE service rolling out in the coming weeks.

We'd already had confirmation at the launch of the UK's first 4G network, EE, of which devices would be available, but these handsets, offering fast 4G data speeds, are available from today.

The list includes Samsung Galaxy S III LTE, HTC One XL and the Huawei Ascend P1 LTE. But this isn't a triple-device victory for Android as the iPhone 5, which went on sale two weeks ago, will also work on EE 4G come launch day.

Initially you'll be able to get these 4G-ready handsets on Orange or T-Mobile price plans, and on the launch of EE in the next few weeks, transfer over to the 4G network.

EE is still to announce the exact date that the 4G network will be enabled for customers with EE, saying "coming weeks", rather than commit to a date.

It is also not clear what the tariffs will be for the EE service and whether it will attract a large premium, although you can expect a fairly hefty contract, considering the flagship line-up on offer.

EE has also announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 LTE will be available from 15 October, with Nokia's Lumia phones becoming available following the launch of Windows Phone 8.

So, you can get your 4G handset today, but you won’t know what you'll be paying for 4G once it arrives.