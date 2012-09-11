  EE hints at 4G iPhone 5 in UK, confirms Nokia, Samsung and HTC phones all coming

EE, the new name for Everything Everywhere, has hinted that it will be stocking the iPhone 5 when it is released this the month.

Olaf Swantee, the network's CEO, detailed a range of new devices from HTC, Samsung, Nokia, and Huawei, before promising "more devices very soon".

Everything Everywhere, or EE as we must now call it, is rumoured to be stocking the iPhone 5 when it launches.

While the confirmation is anything but a definite, the news drew a chuckle from the journalists at the press conference in London on Tuesday morning.

The new service - which goes live today for testing in London, Cardiff, Bristol, and Birmingham - will be rolled out to 16 further cities around the UK before the end of the year.

EE has also confirmed that it will be stocking the new Nokia Lumia handsets, the HTC One X, the Samsung Galaxy S3,and several Huawei smartphones and dongles.