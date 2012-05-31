  Orange Poland to stream all Euro 2012 games live to mobile phones and tablets

Football fans in Poland will be able to watch every Euro 2012 game on their Orange mobile device.

Powered by Vidiator’s Xenon Live platform, Orange customers will have access to 34 live broadcasting channels including all the games being played at this summer’s tournament in Poland and the Ukraine.

Despite Orange expecting up to 5,000 people to tune into the various football streams (this can be expanded to a further 5,000) at any one time, Vidiator says fans can expect the same quality of experience that they are used to when watching sport in their living room.

The Vidiator Xenon Live platform is available to Orange-enabled mobile phones and tablets, which in turn can be hooked up to a PC or other compatible big screen devices.

So if you’re off to Poland to watch some of Euro 2012 it may well be worth cashing in on an Orange SIM card to catch even more of the action.

Orange is an official sponsor of the UEFA Euro 2012 and has already released an app to accompany the tournament.

Would you watch Euro 2012 games on your mobile? Let us know.