T-Mobile reveals Samsung Galaxy S III pricing

T-Mobile has finally announced its pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S III before it arrives on 30 May.

The operator is the last of the main UK networks to reveal its price plans and unlike its competitors the phone won’t actually be available free on contract.

Available on a 24-month Full Monty plan at £36 a month, T-Mobile customers will also need to shell out £49.99 for the handset itself.

The Full Monty tariff includes unlimited data, texts and calls to other T-Mobile customers, as well as 2,000 minutes every month to any other networks.

Vodafone claims to be offering the Samsung Galaxy S III on a 29 May, a day before its official release on 30 May, while O2, Three and Orange have also confirmed their pricing of the much anticipated Ice Cream Sandwich handset.

Customers can register their interest at T-Mobile’s website allowing the operator to keep them up to speed with pre-orders and availability.

UPDATE - T-Mobile has now begun taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S III by visiting www.t-mobile.co.uk/galaxysiii

