Orange's Intel processor Android phone edges closer

|
The arrival of the Orange Santa Clara appears imminent, as customers can now register their interest on the operator’s website.

The Orange Santa Clara is an Android phone within the same price bracket as the hugely successful Orange San Francisco - that is to say lower-end. Yet you wouldn’t think so by looking at the specs.

Kitted out with an Intel Atom 1.6GHz Z2460 processor and four-inch display, the handset also features an eight-megapixel camera and 16GB of internal memory.

Though the phone is expected to launch on Android 2.3 Gingerbread an update to Ice Cream Sandwich will follow.

No word on an official launch date but by registering your interest on Orange’s website you will be one of the first to be alerted, along with the name of the phone.

Yes that’s right, Santa Clara is just a pre-launch name with the phone’s official title being kept secret until arrival.

Pocket-lint got some hands-on time with the phone at this year’s Mobile World Congress event.

Are you interested in purchasing the Orange Santa Clara? Let us know your thoughts.

