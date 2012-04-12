Orange and UEFA starts to bang the Euro 2012 drum with multiplatform app

As the Premier League season draws to a close, attention will soon be turning to the next footballing event.

Euro 2012 kicks off on 8 June in Poland and the Ukraine and with tickets few and far between Orange is offering an alternative way of getting all the latest tournament news and action.

The Official UEFA Euro 2012 mobile app will provide team news, live text commentary, video interviews, virtual face painting and - for the anoraks out there - enough statistics to give Motty a run for his money.

The app is free to download, but if you want to get any highlights of actual game footage you will need to pay.

You can share content via your Facebook and Twitter page, with the geo-location facility particularly useful if you want to let your friends know where you’ll be watching the big game.

Talking of places to witness your team’s route to glory (wishful thinking in England’s case, we fear), the augmented reality apps should help you find the best watering holes showing the game, be it in the UK or abroad.

The app is available to download from today on the iOS, Android, Windows Phone, BlackBerry, Bada and Java and will work on all major networks.

Orange will be updating content regularly in the build-up to Euro 2012.

Have you downloaded the app? Let us know your thoughts.