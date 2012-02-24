Orange partners with Eat for NFC Quick Tap Treats

Orange has signed a deal with the Eat restaurant chain which allows its customers to use NFC-enabled phones to receive free food or coffee each day. Using Quick Tap Treats, Eat visitors need only press their handset against specially designed posters in any one of the 110 branches up and down the UK.

Every day, from early March until the summer, a different "treat" will be on offer, including a ham and cheese baguette, small coffee, porridge, fruit, and upgrades from small to large portions or extra side orders, such as free mash and gravy with any pie order.

To receive the freebie, customers will play a game on their device after tapping it to the poster, which will reward them with an instantly redeemable snack or beverage. The Quick Tap Treats app will be downloadable from Orange World and BlackBerry, Android and OVI app stores.

"Last year we started a whole new movement in the way consumers make payments on the high street, and with Quick Tap Treats, we're continuing this with a new and innovative way for our customers to receive rewards for their loyalty," said Pippa Dunn, chief marketing officer, Orange UK.

The NFC-capable phones Orange currently provides are the Samsung Tocco Lite, Samsung Wave 578, Samsung Galaxy S II, Blackberry 9900, Blackberry 9360, Blackberry 9790, Blackberry 9380 and Acer LiquidExpress. If you have one of those, top banana... Or apple... Or cereal... Or... You get the picture.