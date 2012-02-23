  Everything Everywhere launching Orange and T-Mobile 4G network in 2012

It may cause your TV picture to go fuzzy, but Everything Everywhere - the umbrella brand of Orange and T-Mobile in the UK - has announced that it plans to begin the roll-out of its 4G service before the end of the year.

Olaf Swantee, CEO at Everything Everywhere, said: "Subject to regulatory approval by the spring, Everything Everywhere will be in a position to begin the roll out of 4G before the end of the year. There is a great opportunity for the UK to have the 21st-century network that it so deserves, putting the nation on a level playing field with other parts of Europe, the USA and Asia."

The organisation has also outlined its HSPA+ (3.5G) network objectives; to get it completed by Q3 2012. Currently the speedier-than-regular-3G network is available to around 60 per cent of EE's user base.

And if that wasn't enough mind-blowing mobile network news for one day, the company has also revealed that the UK’s first 4G LTE trials over 1800MHz are due to take place in Bristol from April. Wowsers, we need a lie down.

"Everything Everywhere’s vision is to launch 4G for Britain as soon as possible, and the roll out of 3.5G HSPA+ and our 4G trials across Britain are major steps towards delivering on that promise," said Swantee.

"The integration of the Orange and T-Mobile networks has already given our customers the widest 3G coverage in the UK – and I am pleased to say that with our advanced HSPA+ roll out they will also benefit from the fastest."

