T-Mobile Nokia Lumia 710 says good morning America on 11 Jan 2012

Nokia has announced the Nokia Lumia 710 will launch in the US on T-Mobile on 11 January 2012 for just $50.

The new Windows Phone 7 smartphone, first announced in the UK in October at Nokia World promises to bring Windows Phone 7 to the masses with aggressive pricing as the Finnish company and Microsoft look to fight the large array of Android smartphones and the Apple’s iPhone.

Nokia is hoping that the Lumia 710 will appeal to the nearly 150 million Americans who haven't purchased their first smartphones, the Nokia Lumia 710, capable of running on T-Mobile's 4G network.

Like the Lumia 800 available in the UK the Nokia Lumia 710 will come with Nokia Drive, and Nokia Maps, but add US centric apps like Netflix and T-Mobile TV with mobile HD

"Our research shows nearly everybody in the US wants a smartphone, but many believe they can't afford it," said Cole Brodman, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile USA on the launch. "This is the perfect first Nokia Lumia experience and the start of our re-entry into the U.S. smartphone market."

Nokia has opted to start its US battle with an entry-level phone rather than a flagship device as it has in the UK with the Lumia 800 model.

Available in a black or white finish, the Nokia Lumia 710 features a 3.7-inch ClearBlack WVGA scratch-resistant display for outstanding outdoor viewing and a Qualcomm 1.4 GHz Snapdragon processor. It also features a 5-megapixel camera.

The Nokia Lumia 710 is expected to be available at T-Mobile starting 11 January 2012.

The Nokia Lumia 710 is expected to cost $49.99 after a USD 50 mail-in-rebate card, with a two-year service contract.

