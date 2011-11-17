  Orange San Francisco II priced and dated

The Orange San Francisco II, which Pocket-lint told you all about last week, has made the jump from Orange's help pages, to its shop ones - with price and release details aplenty.

The phone also known as the ZTE Crescent is an Android Gingerbread handset boasting a 3.5-inch TFT, 800 x 480 pixels, WVGA resolution, display and Orange's HD Voice technology.

Powered by an ARM11, 800MHz processor it packs on board storage of just 512MB but you can beef this up by 32GB using a microSD card. The camera is a 5-megapixel one with auto-focus, and it packs GPRS and a talk-time life of 280 minutes (250 hours in standby).

"The Orange San Francisco II is a fitting successor to the award-winning first model, and offers the latest developments in data, voice and design," said Paul Jevons, director of products and devices at Orange UK.

"We are delighted to be following up on the success of the award winning original and with such a full-featured product we expect it to be really popular with consumers in the run up to Christmas."

The Orange San Francisco tips the price-scale at a Plymouth shy of a ton - that's £99 to you non-Cockney folk - on PAYG, or free on contracts starting at £10.50 a month. It'll be out later this month.