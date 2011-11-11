  Real tales of Orange San Francisco II echo through the room

The Orange San Francisco II has been detailed on the network's UK website, the sequel to the popular Android budget handset that went on sale at the end of last year.

Once again produced by ZTE - it will hit other markets as the ZTE Crescent - the San Francisco II is an Android Gingerbread handset boasting a 3.5-inch TFT, 800x480 pixels, WVGA resolution, display.

It's powered by an ARM11, 800MHz processor. On board storage is a little shy at 512MB but you can beef this up by 32GB using a microSD card. The camera is a 5-megapixel one with auto-focus, and it packs GPRS and a talk-time life of 280 minutes (250 hours in standby).

There's no price or release details as of yet - it looks as if the phone's deets have been dropped by Orange accidentally on to its help pages, but we'd expect a price tag of no more than £150 on PAYG. The original sells for a penny shy of £100.

We'll let you know as soon as it's made official by the colourful carrier.

