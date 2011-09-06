  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. EE phone news

Orange partners with Deezer to bring music streaming to pay monthly customers

The UK arm of Orange has signed a similar deal with music streaming service Deezer to the one it currently has in France. The new partnership offers, from today, up to 13 million music tracks for Orange Pay Monthly customers on Panther to stream or download (for offline play) as part of their normal tariffs.

The new service, called Deezer Mobile, is offered as an exclusive to Orange customers and is part of the music media company's assault on the British Isles. Also on offer is a premium £9.99 per month subscription package to access the online version of the service (named Premium+) or for users on rival networks and, presumably, those not on Orange's Panther tariff.

"Deezer has always aimed to put fans in control of their own music - whether at a desk or on the move," says Mark Foster, managing director Deezer UK. "We’re delighted to be partnering with Orange to offer a truly flexible mobile music experience, and look forward to seeing all the tapping feet on the tube."

He's always had an ambition to ride the Circle Line with Lionel Blair...

