T-Mobile USA delivers Android on a budget with Samsung Exhibit 4G and Gravity Smart

Samsung has just announced the launch of a couple of budget Android handsets for those in the region of North America - the Samsung Exhibit 4G and the Samsung Gravity Smart, both phones are attached to T-Mobile USA.



We know you'll be on the edge of your seats at the thought of how these two devices might be able to enrich your life, so we'll head on in to the spec and feature-laden delights of each.



First up is the Samsung Exhibit 4G which runs Android 2.3, powered by a reasonable GHz processor - so should be no slouch. There's also a 3-megapixel camera with flash and a camcorder, as well as a front-facing camera with video chat pre-installed.



Other preloaded goodies includes T-Mobile TV, including free programming from select stations like ABC News Now, FOX Sports, PBS Kids and Azteca America.



The Samsung Gravity Smart brings Android 2.2 to the table and looks to be aimed at all you texters out there - coming as it does with a horizontal, four-row, slide-out, QWERTY keyboard under a 3.2-inch touch-screen display. Thre added Swype function should also make for some easy text input.



The Smart is also equipped with a 3-megapixel camera with LED flash.



As mentioned the two devices are aimed at those on a budget, and subsequently each comes in at less than $100 after a $50 mail-in rebate and with a qualifying rate plan on a 2-year contract.



Both phones should be available some time in June.