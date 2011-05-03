Orange Motorola Atrix priced

Orange has revealed the pricing and availability details of the much anticipated Motorola Atrix.

The colourful network has the exclusive rights to sell the monster Android phone first (T-Mobile has a register your interest page set up too) and it will land in stores on 4 May.

Powering this Froyo (2.3 update due later this year) device, is a a dual core processor with two 1GHz cores and 1GB of RAM. It also has a 4-inch qHD (960 x 540) touchscreen, a rear 5-megapixel camera, a front-facing VGA webcam for video calling, and 16GB of memory on board - with support for MicroSD up to 32GB.

You can also pop the Atrix it into a media dock for 1080p video on a remote screen but, more impressively, you can plug it into a custom made laptop which comprises of a screen, keyboard and battery.

When the Atrix is inserted into the back of the laptop, the screen fires up to present you with a fully functioning netbook, running off of the phone. Convergence to the max.

The Motorola Atrix is free to Orange customers on a £35 per month, 24 month contract, which includes 600 minutes, 750 MB data allowance, unlimited texts, 50 MMS and unlimited Wi-Fi. Order yours now direct from Orange.

First Look: Motorola Atrix 4G review