Orange eBook app opens pages in the Android Market
Orange has announced that a dedicated app for its Orange Book Club has gone live in the Android Market, offering 23,000 eBooks and audio books.
The app, which will be compatible across multiple platform versions (such as Java, Symbian, BlackBerry and PC) includes titles from the Orange Prize for Fiction, which has entered its 16th year.
It also features a handy one-click purchase option whereby you won't need to enter any payment details, the cost will simply be added to your Orange phone bill.
The app will also offer sample chapters for free, personalisation and bookmarking features and titles will start from just 50p.
Stuart Jackson, brand communications director at Orange, said: "The new Orange Book Club app gives readers a truly 21st century book-buying experience. Think of a book you'd like to read and you can download it instantly on your connected device.
"Unlike many other eBook services on the market, ours allows you to purchase with a single click, making it easier than ever before to download your next must-read novel - wherever you are."
The app is live in the Android Market now, and it's free.
