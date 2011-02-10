Everything Everywhere hits the high-street

Everything Everywhere has released details of its plan to take the brand to the high street - in a move that could signal the beginning of the end of Orange and T-Mobile as names in the UK.

In a trial scheme at five sites, Everything Everywhere will open stores where you'll be able to see all the Orange and T-Mobile deals under one roof.

And it's clear the merged brand has the Apple Store in mind as it states that stores will be "a 21st century retail experience" and that people will be able to "hang out and go online (using the store’s free Wi-Fi)".

In store, you'll also be able to charge your phone (even if you aren't rocking an Orange or T-Mobile handset) test out apps, manage your contacts and play with the newest devices on the market.

Everything Everywhere went official back in May 2010, and in September of that year announced that customers from either of its network would be able to use combined coverage of Orange and T-Mobile.

With shops now appearing on the high street, surely it's only a matter of time before Everything Everywhere plans are sold, and the name appears on people's handset as a mobile network.

The first store, in Altrincham, will open on 18 February, followed by shops in Bishops Stortford, Eltham Lowestoft and Evesham. The trial is set to last 6 months.

Update: Everything Everywhere is being rather coy as to whether this is the start of EE branding for plans and the like.

A spokesperson for the company told Pocket-lint:

"This trial is about testing a new retail format and listening to our customers. For these trials, Everything Everywhere will be a consumer-facing entity on the high street and we will be using this as an opportunity to test consumer perceptions and to assess the value it brings to our customers and business.

"Orange and T-Mobile will continue as leading brands in the market. They will continue to compete as distinct brands with their own shops, marketing campaigns, propositions and service centres."