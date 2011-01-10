Orange announces low Price Promise for home broadband deals
Orange has announced Price Promise - a scheme whereby the telecom giant will automatically reduce your home broadband or landline phone contract should a cheaper deal become available.
The move comes into effect immediately and is available for all new and existing customers who subscribe to Orange’s Broadband & Off Peak Calls package or the Broadband & Anytime Calls deal.
Bruno Duarte, VP of Orange Home, said: “We realise that times are financially hard for many and that several of our rivals are actually increasing the price of their service this New Year. So we want to reassure our customers that we’ll do all we can to maintain our best value offers, and what better way than with a price commitment that really does show we mean it”.
Michael Phillips, product director for independent price comparison experts, Consumer Choices, praised the move. He said: "Orange’s broadband and phone bundles are great for existing Orange mobile customers and its new Price Promise, will give useful peace of mind for its customers in these cost conscious times”.
It's a nice move from Orange and it will be interesting to see if it offers up a similar package to its huge mobile customer base.
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ will have dedicated Google Assistant button
- The best Galaxy S9 deals for April 2018
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know
- Meizu launches 15 smartphone series with dual cams, OLED displays and no notches
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
Comments