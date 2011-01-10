  Orange announces low Price Promise for home broadband deals

Orange has announced Price Promise - a scheme whereby the telecom giant will automatically reduce your home broadband or landline phone contract should a cheaper deal become available.

The move comes into effect immediately and is available for all new and existing customers who subscribe to Orange’s Broadband & Off Peak Calls package or the Broadband & Anytime Calls deal.

Bruno Duarte, VP of Orange Home, said: “We realise that times are financially hard for many and that several of our rivals are actually increasing the price of their service this New Year. So we want to reassure our customers that we’ll do all we can to maintain our best value offers, and what better way than with a price commitment that really does show we mean it”.

Michael Phillips, product director for independent price comparison experts, Consumer Choices, praised the move. He said: "Orange’s broadband and phone bundles are great for existing Orange mobile customers and its new Price Promise, will give useful peace of mind for its customers in these cost conscious times”.

It's a nice move from Orange and it will be interesting to see if it offers up a similar package to its huge mobile customer base.