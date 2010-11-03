  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. EE phone news

Orange Mobile Wi-Fi ditches need for USB dongle

|
  Orange Mobile Wi-Fi ditches need for USB dongle
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Orange has announced that it's getting into the Mi-Fi arena with the launch of a device of its own: the Novatel Wireless 3352 - catchy, huh?

The new device will, like offerings from Vodafone and 3, allow you to go online with up to five simultaneous Wi-Fi devices - including laptops, music players, games consoles, digital cameras and tablets - over the Orange 3G network.

"Requiring no USB connections or wires, Orange customers can now create a portable 3G Wi-Fi hotspot for all their Wi-Fi gadgets, at the touch of a button", says Orange.

The Orange Mobile Wi-Fi is available on all of its mobile broadband plans, starting from a one-off fee of £49, depending on the package taken.

The launch comes as Orange has announced that it is refreshing its mobile broadband price plans.

"Rewarding users with best value, all Orange customers, whether on pay monthly, pay as you go or on Orange home broadband - receive a £5 discount on mobile broadband plans, giving them the flexibility to surf, email and post updates wherever they are", it says.

"Responding to customer demand, Orange has reintroduced its 12-month price plans on new Dolphin and Raccoon packages. Both 1- and 12-month Dolphin plans now come with a 1GB monthly allowance, and select packages offer an additional 1GB "quiet time" data allowance (from midnight until 4pm) as well as the option of unlimited data through BT OpenZone public Wi-Fi".

PopularIn Phones
  1. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. Motorola will reveal its next phone in Chicago on 2 August
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: How to watch Samsung's Unpacked 2018 press conference live
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  5. Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
  1. Honor 7S budget smartphone now available in UK for just £99
  2. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  3. Nokia 9 back on track for possible late summer 2018 release
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched in New York on 9 August
  5. Fresh renders confirm notch for Pixel 3 XL, chunky bezels for Pixel 3
Comments