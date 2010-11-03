  Orange Mobile Wi-Fi ditches need for USB dongle

Orange has announced that it's getting into the Mi-Fi arena with the launch of a device of its own: the Novatel Wireless 3352 - catchy, huh?

The new device will, like offerings from Vodafone and 3, allow you to go online with up to five simultaneous Wi-Fi devices - including laptops, music players, games consoles, digital cameras and tablets - over the Orange 3G network.

"Requiring no USB connections or wires, Orange customers can now create a portable 3G Wi-Fi hotspot for all their Wi-Fi gadgets, at the touch of a button", says Orange.

The Orange Mobile Wi-Fi is available on all of its mobile broadband plans, starting from a one-off fee of £49, depending on the package taken.

The launch comes as Orange has announced that it is refreshing its mobile broadband price plans.

"Rewarding users with best value, all Orange customers, whether on pay monthly, pay as you go or on Orange home broadband - receive a £5 discount on mobile broadband plans, giving them the flexibility to surf, email and post updates wherever they are", it says.

"Responding to customer demand, Orange has reintroduced its 12-month price plans on new Dolphin and Raccoon packages. Both 1- and 12-month Dolphin plans now come with a 1GB monthly allowance, and select packages offer an additional 1GB "quiet time" data allowance (from midnight until 4pm) as well as the option of unlimited data through BT OpenZone public Wi-Fi".